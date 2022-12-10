Who's Playing

American @ George Washington

Current Records: American 6-2; George Washington 5-3

What to Know

The American Eagles' road trip will continue as they head to Charles E. Smith Center at 4 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the George Washington Colonials. The Eagles should still be feeling good after a victory, while George Washington will be looking to regain their footing.

American was able to grind out a solid win over the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Tuesday, winning 69-61.

Meanwhile, the Colonials came up short against the Radford Highlanders on Sunday, falling 86-76. A silver lining for George Washington was the play of guard James Bishop, who had 26 points and five assists.

American is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

American came out on top in a nail-biter against George Washington when the teams previously met three seasons ago, sneaking past 67-65. Will the Eagles repeat their success, or do the Colonials have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.30

Odds

The Colonials are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -115

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

George Washington and American both have one win in their last two games.