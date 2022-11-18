Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ George Washington

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 1-2; George Washington 2-1

What to Know

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks are on the road again Friday and play against the George Washington Colonials at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Charles E. Smith Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where George Washington won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.

The Hawks took a serious blow against the Charlotte 49ers on Monday, falling 80-47. Da'Shawn Phillip (16 points) was the top scorer for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Meanwhile, George Washington was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 85-80 to the Hofstra Pride.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Odds

The Colonials are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

George Washington won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Maryland-Eastern Shore.