Who's Playing

New Hamp. @ George Washington

Current Records: New Hamp. 2-2; George Washington 3-2

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the New Hamp. Wildcats at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Charles E. Smith Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The point spread favored the Colonials on Tuesday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 75-70 to the UC San Diego Tritons. That makes it the first time this season George Washington has let down their home crowd. Guard Brendan Adams put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 20 points.

Meanwhile, New Hamp. came up short against the Boston University Terriers on Sunday, falling 64-57.

The losses put the Colonials at 3-2 and the Wildcats at 2-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: George Washington is stumbling into the matchup with the 30th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. To make matters even worse for George Washington, New Hamp. comes into the game boasting the fifth fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 8.5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

George Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.