Who's Playing

Saint Louis @ George Washington

Current Records: Saint Louis 11-6; George Washington 8-8

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials haven't won a game against the Saint Louis Billikens since March 9 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. George Washington and Saint Louis will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET at Charles E. Smith Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Colonials were able to grind out a solid victory over the Massachusetts Minutemen on Saturday, winning 81-73. It was another big night for George Washington's guard James Bishop, who had 26 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the George Mason Patriots typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Saint Louis proved too difficult a challenge. Saint Louis escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62. The top scorer for the Billikens was guard Gibson Jimerson (16 points).

The Colonials are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with George Washington, who are 8-7 against the spread.

When the two teams previously met in January of last year, George Washington lost to Saint Louis on the road by a decisive 80-67 margin. Maybe George Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Billikens are a 4.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Louis have won six out of their last nine games against George Washington.