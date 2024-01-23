Who's Playing

Butler Bulldogs @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Butler 12-7, Georgetown 8-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.94

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Butler Bulldogs and the Georgetown Hoyas are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on January 23rd at Capital One Arena. Georgetown does have the home-court advantage, but Butler is expected to win by 3.5 points.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs beat the Blue Demons 74-60.

Butler got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was DJ Davis out in front who scored 17 points along with five steals. Those five steals set a new season-high mark for him. Posh Alexander was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with six assists and six steals.

Meanwhile, Georgetown's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 92-91 to the Musketeers. Georgetown has not had much luck with Xavier recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Despite the defeat, Georgetown got a solid performance out of Jayden Epps, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jay Heath, who scored 18 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

The Bulldogs' victory bumped their record up to 12-7. As for the Hoyas, they bumped their record down to 8-10 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Butler was able to grind out a solid win over Georgetown in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, winning 74-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Butler since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Butler is a 3.5-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Butler has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.