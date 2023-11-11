Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Holy Cross 0-1, Georgetown 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.03

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders will head out on the road to face off against the Georgetown Hoyas at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. Holy Cross might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Monday.

Holy Cross had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They fell just short of the Saints by a score of 73-71. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Holy Cross in their matchups with Siena: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, Georgetown was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They claimed a resounding 94-57 victory over the Dolphins at home. With Georgetown ahead 47-23 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Georgetown can attribute much of their success to Supreme Cook, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 13 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Rowan Brumbaugh, who earned 13 points along with 6 rebounds.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Saints' win pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Crusaders' loss dropped theirs down to 0-1.

Holy Cross is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 14-15 record against the spread.

Odds

Georgetown is a big 16.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoyas as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

