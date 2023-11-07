Who's Playing
Le Moyne Dolphins @ Georgetown Hoyas
Current Records: Le Moyne 0-0, Georgetown 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports 2
What to Know
The Georgetown Hoyas will host the Le Moyne Dolphins to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Capital One Arena.
Looking back to last season, Georgetown struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 7-24 record.