Who's Playing

Marquette Golden Eagles @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Marquette 16-5, Georgetown 8-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Marquette is 8-2 against the Hoyas since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Georgetown is crawling into this contest hobbled by five consecutive losses, while Marquette will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

On Tuesday, the Golden Eagles beat the Wildcats 85-80.

Tyler Kolek was a one-man wrecking crew for Marquette as he shot 5-for-8 from deep and almost dropped a double-double on 32 points and nine assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Kolek has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Stevie Mitchell, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hoyas couldn't handle the Friars on Saturday and fell 84-76. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Georgetown in their matchups with the Friars: they've now lost five in a row.

Georgetown's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Ismael Massoud, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds, and Jayden Epps who scored 26 points along with six assists. Epps didn't help Georgetown's cause all that much against the Bulldogs last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this game.

The Golden Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-5 record this season. As for the Hoyas, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Marquette just can't miss this season, having made 47.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Georgetown, though, as they've only made 41.9% of their shots this season. Given Marquette's sizable advantage in that area, the Hoyas will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Marquette against the Hoyas in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 as the team secured a 81-51 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marquette since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Marquette has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.