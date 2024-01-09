Who's Playing

Seton Hall Pirates @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Seton Hall 10-5, Georgetown 8-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Seton Hall is 8-2 against Georgetown since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

On Saturday, the Pirates had just enough and edged the Golden Eagles out 78-75. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Seton Hall.

Seton Hall can attribute much of their success to Al-Amir Dawes, who scored 23 points. Kadary Richmond was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, Georgetown finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They had just enough and edged the Blue Demons out 68-65.

Among those leading the charge was Supreme Cook, who scored 14 points.

The Pirates are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season. As for the Hoyas, they now have a winning record of 8-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Seton Hall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgetown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Seton Hall was able to grind out a solid win over Georgetown when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 76-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Seton Hall since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Seton Hall has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.