Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: St. Francis 2-4, Georgetown 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the St. Francis Red Flash at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Georgetown is headed into the contest having just posted their biggest victory since November 7, 2023 on Wednesday. They steamrolled past Mt St Mary's 79-51.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Georgetown to victory, but perhaps none more so than Thomas Sorber, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. Sorber had some trouble finding his footing against Notre Dame on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Jayden Epps was another key player, posting 19 points.

Georgetown was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask St. Francis). They blew past Penn State-Schuylkill, posting a 96-57 win. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 43-23.

Georgetown's victory bumped their record up to 3-1. As for St. Francis, their win bumped their record up to 2-4.