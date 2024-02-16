Who's Playing

Villanova Wildcats @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Villanova 13-11, Georgetown 8-16

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

Villanova is 9-1 against the Hoyas since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Villanova is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Villanova was handed a three-point defeat in their last matchup, but they sure didn't let that happen against the Pirates on Sunday. The Wildcats blew past the Pirates, posting a 80-54 victory at home.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Villanova to victory, but perhaps none more so than Eric Dixon, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds. Dixon didn't help Villanova's cause all that much against the Musketeers last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Brendan Hausen, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, Georgetown's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their ninth straight defeat. They suffered a grim 94-72 defeat to the Bluejays. Georgetown has struggled against the Bluejays recently, as their game on Tuesday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Supreme Cook, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The Wildcats' victory bumped their record up to 13-11. As for the Hoyas, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 12 of their last 13 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-16 record this season.

Going forward, Villanova is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points.

Everything came up roses for Villanova against the Hoyas in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 as the team secured a 80-48 victory. With Villanova ahead 41-20 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Odds

Villanova is a big 10-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Villanova has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.