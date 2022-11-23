Who's Playing

American @ Georgetown

Current Records: American 2-2; Georgetown 3-2

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas will take on the American Eagles at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Georgetown beat the La Salle Explorers 69-62 on Sunday. Among those leading the charge for the Hoyas was center Qudus Wahab, who had 23 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, American beat the New Jersey Tech Highlanders 58-53 this past Saturday.

Georgetown won their first match against American 80-60 last season, but American managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgetown won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with American.