Who's Playing
American @ Georgetown
Current Records: American 2-2; Georgetown 3-2
What to Know
The Georgetown Hoyas will take on the American Eagles at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Georgetown beat the La Salle Explorers 69-62 on Sunday. Among those leading the charge for the Hoyas was center Qudus Wahab, who had 23 points in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, American beat the New Jersey Tech Highlanders 58-53 this past Saturday.
Georgetown won their first match against American 80-60 last season, but American managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Georgetown won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with American.
- Nov 16, 2021 - American 0 vs. Georgetown 0
- Dec 28, 2019 - Georgetown 80 vs. American 60