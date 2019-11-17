Watch Georgetown vs. Georgia State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Georgetown (home) vs. Georgia State (away)

Current Records: Georgetown 2-1; Georgia State 1-2

Last Season Records: Georgetown 19-13; Georgia State 24-9

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Georgetown Hoyas at 7:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the Duke Blue Devils took down Georgia State 74-63.

Meanwhile, Georgetown also played a game with a lot of turnovers (41) and lost 81-66 to the Penn State Nittany Lions. The losing side was boosted by C Omer Yurtseven, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds along with three blocks.

Georgia State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hoyas are a big 11-point favorite against the Panthers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoyas as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 152

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.