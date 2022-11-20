Who's Playing

La Salle @ Georgetown

Current Records: La Salle 2-2; Georgetown 2-2

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas will square off against the La Salle Explorers at noon ET Sunday at Montego Bay Convention Centre. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

This past Friday, Georgetown lost to the Loyola Marymount Lions by a decisive 84-66 margin. Guard Primo Spears wasn't much of a difference maker for the Hoyas; Spears finished with ten points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, La Salle ended up a good deal behind the Wake Forest Demon Deacons when they played this past Friday, losing 75-63. A silver lining for the Explorers was the play of guard Josh Nickelberry, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 24 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Georgetown is expected to win a tight contest. Currently 1-3 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, La Salle is 3-1 ATS.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 2-2. Georgetown is 0-1 after losses this season, La Salle 1-0.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica

Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hoyas are a slight 2-point favorite against the Explorers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgetown won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.