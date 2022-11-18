Who's Playing

Loyola Marymount @ Georgetown

Current Records: Loyola Marymount 2-2; Georgetown 2-1

What to Know

The Loyola Marymount Lions will take on the Georgetown Hoyas at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Montego Bay Convention Centre. The Lions will be hoping to build upon the 65-52 win they picked up against Georgetown when they previously played in November of 2018.

The game between Loyola Marymount and the UC Irvine Anteaters on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Loyola Marymount falling 79-64 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Cam Shelton (18 points) was the top scorer for Loyola Marymount.

Meanwhile, Georgetown ended up a good deal behind the Northwestern Wildcats when they played on Tuesday, losing 75-63. Guard Brandon Murray wasn't much of a difference maker for the Hoyas; Murray finished with only five points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica

Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Loyola Marymount won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.