Who's Playing
Marquette @ Georgetown
Current Records: Marquette 19-6; Georgetown 6-19
What to Know
The Georgetown Hoyas haven't won a game against the #10 Marquette Golden Eagles since March 10 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Hoyas and Marquette will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET at Capital One Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Georgetown received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 74-62 to the Providence Friars. A silver lining for Georgetown was the play of forward Bradley Ezewiro, who had 19 points in addition to three blocks.
Meanwhile, Marquette ended up a good deal behind the Connecticut Huskies when they played on Tuesday, losing 87-72. The losing side was boosted by guard Tyler Kolek, who had 17 points.
Georgetown is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.
The Hoyas are now 6-19 while the Golden Eagles sit at 19-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgetown has allowed their opponents an average of 7.9 steals per game, the fifth most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Georgetown, Marquette ranks eighth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.5 on average. In other words, Georgetown will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Marquette have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Georgetown.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Marquette 95 vs. Georgetown 73
- Feb 16, 2022 - Marquette 77 vs. Georgetown 66
- Jan 07, 2022 - Marquette 92 vs. Georgetown 64
- Mar 10, 2021 - Georgetown 68 vs. Marquette 49
- Jan 02, 2021 - Marquette 64 vs. Georgetown 60
- Feb 26, 2020 - Marquette 93 vs. Georgetown 72
- Jan 18, 2020 - Marquette 84 vs. Georgetown 80
- Mar 09, 2019 - Georgetown 86 vs. Marquette 84
- Jan 15, 2019 - Marquette 74 vs. Georgetown 71
- Feb 26, 2018 - Marquette 90 vs. Georgetown 86
- Dec 30, 2017 - Marquette 74 vs. Georgetown 65
- Feb 11, 2017 - Georgetown 80 vs. Marquette 62
- Dec 28, 2016 - Marquette 76 vs. Georgetown 66
- Mar 01, 2016 - Marquette 88 vs. Georgetown 87
- Jan 02, 2016 - Georgetown 80 vs. Marquette 70