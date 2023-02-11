Who's Playing

Marquette @ Georgetown

Current Records: Marquette 19-6; Georgetown 6-19

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas haven't won a game against the #10 Marquette Golden Eagles since March 10 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Hoyas and Marquette will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET at Capital One Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Georgetown received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 74-62 to the Providence Friars. A silver lining for Georgetown was the play of forward Bradley Ezewiro, who had 19 points in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, Marquette ended up a good deal behind the Connecticut Huskies when they played on Tuesday, losing 87-72. The losing side was boosted by guard Tyler Kolek, who had 17 points.

Georgetown is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.

The Hoyas are now 6-19 while the Golden Eagles sit at 19-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgetown has allowed their opponents an average of 7.9 steals per game, the fifth most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Georgetown, Marquette ranks eighth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.5 on average. In other words, Georgetown will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Marquette have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Georgetown.