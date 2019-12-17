Watch Georgetown vs. Maryland-Baltimore County: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

How to watch Georgetown vs. Maryland-Baltimore County basketball game

Who's Playing

Maryland-Baltimore County @ Georgetown

Current Records: Maryland-Baltimore County 6-6; Georgetown 7-3

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas will stay at home another game and welcome the Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena. Georgetown is coming into the matchup hot, having won three in a row.

Georgetown was able to grind out a solid victory over the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, winning 89-79. The Hoyas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Mac McClung, who had 26 points, and G Jagan Mosely, who had 16 points and five assists along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Maryland-Baltimore County was able to grind out a solid win over the Coppin State Eagles on Sunday, winning 86-77.

Their wins bumped the Hoyas to 7-3 and the Retrievers to 6-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Georgetown and Maryland-Baltimore County clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

