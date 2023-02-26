Who's Playing

Providence @ Georgetown

Current Records: Providence 20-8; Georgetown 7-22

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #20 Providence Friars and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 30 of 2021. The Hoyas and Providence will face off in a Big East battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Capital One Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Georgetown came up short against the St. John's Red Storm on Wednesday, falling 79-70. Despite the loss, Georgetown had strong showings from guard Jay Heath, who had 16 points and seven assists, and guard Brandon Murray, who had 25 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, the contest between Providence and the Connecticut Huskies on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Providence falling 87-69. One thing holding the Friars back was the mediocre play of guard Devin Carter, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

The Hoyas are now 7-22 while Providence sits at 20-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Georgetown comes into the matchup boasting the 33rd most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.6. But Providence is even better: they enter the game with 4.8 blocked shots per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Providence have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Georgetown.