Who's Playing

St. John's @ Georgetown

Current Records: St. John's 16-12; Georgetown 7-21

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas haven't won a matchup against the St. John's Red Storm since Dec. 13 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Georgetown and St. John's will face off in a Big East battle at 9 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Hoyas should still be riding high after a win, while the Red Storm will be looking to right the ship.

After constant struggles on the road, Georgetown has finally found some success away from home. They snuck past the Butler Bulldogs with a 68-62 victory on Sunday. Georgetown's center Qudus Wahab filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, St. John's came up short against the Creighton Bluejays this past Saturday, falling 77-67. One thing holding the Red Storm back was the mediocre play of guard AJ Storr, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

The Hoyas' win brought them up to 7-21 while St. John's' defeat pulled them down to 16-12. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Georgetown is seventh worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.9 on average. St. John's has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 43rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch