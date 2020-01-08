Watch Georgetown vs. St. John's: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

St. John's @ Georgetown

Current Records: St. John's 11-4; Georgetown 10-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Georgetown Hoyas are heading back home. They will take on the St. John's Red Storm at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Georgetown received a tough blow last week as they fell 78-62 to the Seton Hall Pirates. C Omer Yurtseven wasn't much of a difference maker for the Hoyas and finished with only nine points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, St. John's opened the new year with a less-than-successful 75-67 loss to the Xavier Musketeers on Sunday. The top scorer for St. John's was G LJ Figueroa (17 points).

Georgetown had enough points to win and then some against St. John's when the two teams previously met in January of last year, taking their matchup 89-78. Will the Hoyas repeat their success, or do the Red Storm have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch