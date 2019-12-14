Watch Georgetown vs. Syracuse: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Georgetown vs. Syracuse basketball game
Who's Playing
Georgetown (home) vs. Syracuse (away)
Current Records: Georgetown 6-3; Syracuse 5-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Georgetown Hoyas are heading back home. They will take on the Syracuse Orange at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 25 turnovers, the Hoyas took down the SMU Mustangs 91-74 on Saturday. Georgetown's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G Mac McClung led the charge as he shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 19 points and seven dimes.
Meanwhile, 'Cuse also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (36) and won 97-63 over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Among those leading the charge for 'Cuse was F Elijah Hughes, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and five rebounds.
When the two teams last met in last December, Georgetown and the Orange were neck-and-neck, but Georgetown came up empty-handed with a 72-71 defeat. Maybe Georgetown will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Georgetown and Syracuse both have two wins in their last four games.
- Dec 08, 2018 - Syracuse 72 vs. Georgetown 71
- Dec 16, 2017 - Syracuse 86 vs. Georgetown 79
- Dec 17, 2016 - Georgetown 78 vs. Syracuse 71
- Dec 05, 2015 - Georgetown 79 vs. Syracuse 72
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Arizona vs. Gonzaga odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Arizona's vs. Gonzaga game 10,000...
-
UCLA vs. Notre Dame odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's UCLA vs. Notre Dame game 10,000 times.
-
Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech game 10,000...
-
Tennessee vs. Memphis odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Tennessee vs. Memphis game 10,000...
-
Georgetown vs. Syracuse odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Syracuse vs. Georgetown game 10,000...
-
K-State vs. Miss. State odds, CBB picks
SportsLine's advanced model simulated Saturday's Kansas State vs. Mississippi State game 10,000...
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans