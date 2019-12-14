Watch Georgetown vs. Syracuse: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Georgetown (home) vs. Syracuse (away)

Current Records: Georgetown 6-3; Syracuse 5-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Georgetown Hoyas are heading back home. They will take on the Syracuse Orange at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 25 turnovers, the Hoyas took down the SMU Mustangs 91-74 on Saturday. Georgetown's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G Mac McClung led the charge as he shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 19 points and seven dimes.

Meanwhile, 'Cuse also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (36) and won 97-63 over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Among those leading the charge for 'Cuse was F Elijah Hughes, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and five rebounds.

When the two teams last met in last December, Georgetown and the Orange were neck-and-neck, but Georgetown came up empty-handed with a 72-71 defeat. Maybe Georgetown will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgetown and Syracuse both have two wins in their last four games.