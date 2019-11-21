Watch Georgetown vs. Texas: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Georgetown (home) vs. No. 22 Texas (away)

Current Records: Georgetown 3-1; Texas 4-0

What to Know

The #22 Texas Longhorns will take on the Georgetown Hoyas at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Texas is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the Longhorns took down the Prairie View A&M Panthers 70-56 last week. Texas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Jericho Sims, who had eight points along with ten boards, and G Donovan Williams, who had 13 points.

Meanwhile, Georgetown also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (30) and won 91-83 over the Georgia State Panthers. No one put up better numbers for Georgetown than G Mac McClung, who really brought his A game. He had 25 points. McClung's performance made up for a slower game against the Penn State Nittany Lions. McClung's points were the most he has had all year.

Texas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Their wins bumped Texas to 4-0 and Georgetown to 3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Longhorns and the Hoyas clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Longhorns are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hoyas.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.