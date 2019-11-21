Watch Georgetown vs. Texas: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Georgetown vs. Texas basketball game
Who's Playing
Georgetown (home) vs. No. 22 Texas (away)
Current Records: Georgetown 3-1; Texas 4-0
What to Know
The #22 Texas Longhorns will take on the Georgetown Hoyas at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Texas is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the Longhorns took down the Prairie View A&M Panthers 70-56 last week. Texas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Jericho Sims, who had eight points along with ten boards, and G Donovan Williams, who had 13 points.
Meanwhile, Georgetown also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (30) and won 91-83 over the Georgia State Panthers. No one put up better numbers for Georgetown than G Mac McClung, who really brought his A game. He had 25 points. McClung's performance made up for a slower game against the Penn State Nittany Lions. McClung's points were the most he has had all year.
Texas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Their wins bumped Texas to 4-0 and Georgetown to 3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Longhorns and the Hoyas clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Longhorns are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hoyas.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wiseman just latest college star to sit
Over nearly the past decade, more than 10 eventual top 10 NBA picks missed out on significant...
-
Baylor vs. Ohio odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Baylor vs. Ohio college basketball...
-
Florida vs. Saint Joseph's odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Florida vs. Saint Joseph's game 10,000...
-
Villanova vs. MTSU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Villanova vs. MTSU game 10,000 times.
-
Miami vs. Missouri State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Miami (Fla.) vs. Missouri State game...
-
Podcast: What's next for Wiseman
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the news that Wiseman has been suspended 12 games
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...