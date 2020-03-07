Watch Georgetown vs. Villanova: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Georgetown vs. Villanova basketball game
Who's Playing
Villanova @ Georgetown
Current Records: Villanova 23-7; Georgetown 15-15
What to Know
The Georgetown Hoyas are 1-9 against the #14 Villanova Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Hoyas and Villanova will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET at Capital One Arena. Georgetown is limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.
Georgetown received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 91-76 to the Creighton Bluejays. Guard Terrell Allen wasn't much of a difference maker for Georgetown and finished with ten points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Villanova escaped with a win against the Seton Hall Pirates by the margin of a single basket, 79-77. The Wildcats' success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Jermaine Samuels, who had 19 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds, and guard Justin Moore, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 19 points.
The Hoyas aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.
Georgetown is now 15-15 while the Wildcats sit at 23-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgetown ranks 34th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 6.3 on average. But Villanova enters the game with only 5.7 steals given up per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Villanova have won nine out of their last ten games against Georgetown.
- Jan 11, 2020 - Villanova 80 vs. Georgetown 66
- Feb 20, 2019 - Georgetown 85 vs. Villanova 73
- Feb 03, 2019 - Villanova 77 vs. Georgetown 65
- Mar 03, 2018 - Villanova 97 vs. Georgetown 73
- Jan 17, 2018 - Villanova 88 vs. Georgetown 56
- Mar 04, 2017 - Villanova 81 vs. Georgetown 55
- Feb 07, 2017 - Villanova 75 vs. Georgetown 64
- Mar 10, 2016 - Villanova 81 vs. Georgetown 67
- Mar 05, 2016 - Villanova 84 vs. Georgetown 71
- Jan 16, 2016 - Villanova 55 vs. Georgetown 50
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
6 conferences, 6 chances to win. Create a pool or compete for $10,000.
Watch This Game Live
-
Duke vs. North Carolina odds, picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Saturday's UNC vs. Duke game 10,000 times.
-
Louisville vs. Virginia odds, picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Saturday's Louisville vs. Virginia game 10,000...
-
Villanova vs. Georgetown odds, picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Saturday's Georgetown vs. Villanova game 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Florida game 10,000 times.
-
San Diego State makes it to MWC final
San Diego State has made it to the finals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament
-
UCLA vs. USC: Preview, predictions
A UCLA win would clinch the Bruins' first Pac-12 Championship since 2012-13
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish