Watch Georgetown vs. Villanova: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Villanova @ Georgetown

Current Records: Villanova 23-7; Georgetown 15-15

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas are 1-9 against the #14 Villanova Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Hoyas and Villanova will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET at Capital One Arena. Georgetown is limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

Georgetown received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 91-76 to the Creighton Bluejays. Guard Terrell Allen wasn't much of a difference maker for Georgetown and finished with ten points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Villanova escaped with a win against the Seton Hall Pirates by the margin of a single basket, 79-77. The Wildcats' success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Jermaine Samuels, who had 19 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds, and guard Justin Moore, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 19 points.

The Hoyas aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Georgetown is now 15-15 while the Wildcats sit at 23-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgetown ranks 34th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 6.3 on average. But Villanova enters the game with only 5.7 steals given up per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Villanova have won nine out of their last ten games against Georgetown.