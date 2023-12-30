Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Alabama A&M 1-11, Georgia 9-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will stay at home for another game and welcome the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 2:30 p.m. ET on December 30th at Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia will be strutting in after a victory while Alabama A&M will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.4% better than the opposition, a fact Georgia proved on Friday. They took down the Ospreys 78-60. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Georgia has managed all season.

Among those leading the charge was Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their sixth straight loss. They lost to the Jaguars on the road by a decisive 83-67 margin. That's two games in a row now that Alabama A&M has lost by exactly 16 points.

The Bulldogs' victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.0 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 1-11.