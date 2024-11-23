Who's Playing

Marquette Golden Eagles @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Marquette 5-0, Georgia 5-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloSports

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the Marquette Golden Eagles at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. Both teams are still undefeated after five-games, but that won't be the case come Saturday.

Georgia is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past Alabama A&M, posting a 93-45 victory. With Georgia ahead 46-25 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Georgia to victory, but perhaps none more so than Asa Newell, who went 7 for 8 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Newell had some trouble finding his footing against Georgia Tech last Friday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Silas Demary Jr., who scored 15 points in addition to four steals.

Georgia was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Marquette strolled past Purdue with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 76-58.

Marquette's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Stevie Mitchell, who went 6 for 11 en route to 21 points plus four steals, and Kam Jones, who dropped a triple-double on 17 points, 13 rebounds, and ten assists. Mitchell continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Chase Ross was another key player, posting 12 points in addition to five rebounds and four steals.

Georgia's win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 5-0. As for Marquette, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 5-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Georgia hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 87 points per game. However, it's not like Marquette struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Georgia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

Georgia is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Marquette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

Georgia and Marquette both have 1 win in their last 2 games.