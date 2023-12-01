Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Mercer 2-4, Georgia 4-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will be playing at home against the Mercer Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Stegeman Coliseum. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Georgia will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs skirted by the Seminoles 68-66 thanks to a clutch shot from Justin Hill with but a second left in the second quarter. The victory was all the more spectacular given Georgia was down 17 points with 7:53 left in the second half.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Georgia to victory, but perhaps none more so than Silas Demary Jr., who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds. RJ Melendez was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Mercer last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 72-66 to the Broncos.

The Bulldogs now have a winning record of 4-3. As for the Bears, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mercer struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Georgia is a big 14.5-point favorite against Mercer, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

