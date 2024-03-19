Who's Playing

Xavier Musketeers @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Xavier 15-16, Georgia 16-15

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Georgia is heading back home. They and the Xavier Musketeers are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum in an SEC postseason contest. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Georgia probably aren't too happy after their recent playoff game against Missouri. The Bulldogs fell 85-80 to the Gators on Thursday. Georgia has struggled against Florida recently, as their match on Thursday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was RJ Melendez, who scored 13 points along with two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Silas Demary Jr., who scored 14 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Xavier managed to keep up with UConn until halftime on Thursday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Musketeers were completely outmatched by the Huskies on the road and fell 87-60. Xavier was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Quincy Olivari put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 17 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

The Bulldogs have been struggling recently as they've lost 11 of their last 14 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 17-16 record this season. As for the Musketeers, they now have a losing record at 16-17.

Going forward, Georgia is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters.

Odds

Georgia is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Xavier, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.