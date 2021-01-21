Kentucky coach John Calipari made several tweaks to his starting lineup Wednesday against Georgia, inserting Dontaie Allen and Lance Ware into the first five and, most notably, benching freshman and former five-star recruit BJ Boston. The gutsy call appeared to be working; Boston came two points shy of a career-high with a new pep in his step, and Kentucky in the second half looked as if it was starting to pull away with a lead that ballooned to as large as seven points.

That lead didn't hold up, however. Georgia had one last push down to the end, culminating with a go-ahead layup in the final seconds that lifted it past the Wildcats in a frenzied final seconds 63-62. The shot -- a reverse layup off a nearly botched baseline out of bounds play -- came courtesy of P.J. Horne as he caught it on the left block, gathered and finished on the other side.

"The shot selection at the end. Missed free throws, turnovers, just throwing the ball to them for layups. We gave them 20 points off turnovers," said Calipari after the game. "I'm disappointed."

Whether it was being benched or just that he had the hot hand, Boston finished the night with 18 points and seven rebounds. But Kentucky's starting backcourt struggled otherwise, with Devin Askew, Davion Mintz and Dontaie Allen accounting for more turnovers than assists while going a combined 3-of-16 shooting from the floor.

"Our guard play was awful. BJ showed some life. But the rest of our guard play was not good at all," Calipari said.

The win for Georgia snaps a dreadful 14-game losing streak against Kentucky, with its last win in the series before Wednesday coming back in 2013.