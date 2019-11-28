WATCH: Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards hits game-winning 3-pointer to lift Bulldogs past Chaminade
The Bulldogs escaped disaster by ousting D-II Chaminade in Maui
Anthony Edwards' coming out party at the Maui Invitational this week culminated on Wednesday night when the star freshman guard hit the game-winning 3-pointer to seal Georgia's 80-77 win over Division II Chaminade.
Edwards scored a team-high 24 points in the win. Much like his 37-point combustion against Michigan State on Tuesday in which he scored 33 of his points in the second half, Edwards waited for the second half against the Silverswords, scoring 15 of his points over the final 18 minutes. Chaminade kept him from hitting a shot from the field over the final 11 minutes and 27 seconds before he dropped this dagger.
Now, why Division II Chaminade was even lurking this closely against a Georgia team with Edwards as its top talent is another topic. A win is a win, even if it's over a program in a lower division. At least UGA won't have to deal with any public ridicule that would have came its way if Edwards hadn't saved the day.
That was the theme for Georgia this week in Maui, too. It got rolled by Dayton on Monday and fell flat Tuesday against Michigan State despite Edwards' best efforts. It wasn't a good week for the team overall, but beating Chaminade ensures it wasn't a disastrous one, either. The Bulldogs get a week to recover before their next game, at which point Edwards may finally cool off from his Maui star turn. But if we learned one thing this week, it's that the chances of that happening this season are slim to none.
