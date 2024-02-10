Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Buffalo 2-20, Georgia Southern 5-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls will head out on the road to take on the Georgia Southern Eagles at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hanner Fieldhouse. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with nine consecutive losses for Buffalo and three for the Eagles.

Last Tuesday, the Bulls came up short against the Falcons and fell 87-73.

Even though they lost, Buffalo were working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Jaguars by a score of 78-65.

The Bulls' loss was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 2-20. As for the Eagles, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-19 record this season.