Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Buffalo 2-20, Georgia Southern 5-19

How To Watch

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls will head out on the road to take on the Georgia Southern Eagles at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hanner Fieldhouse. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with nine consecutive losses for Buffalo and three for the Eagles.

Last Tuesday, the Bulls came up short against the Falcons and fell 87-73.

Even though they lost, Buffalo were working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Jaguars by a score of 78-65.

The Bulls' loss was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 2-20. As for the Eagles, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-19 record this season.