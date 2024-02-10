Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Buffalo after losing nine in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Georgia Southern 45-33.

If Buffalo keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-20 in no time. On the other hand, Georgia Southern will have to make due with a 5-20 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Buffalo 2-20, Georgia Southern 5-19

How To Watch

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls will head out on the road to take on the Georgia Southern Eagles at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hanner Fieldhouse. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with nine consecutive losses for Buffalo and three for the Eagles.

Last Tuesday, the Bulls came up short against the Falcons and fell 87-73.

Even though they lost, Buffalo were working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Jaguars by a score of 78-65.

The Bulls' loss was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 2-20. As for the Eagles, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-19 record this season.

Buffalo is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-6 against the spread).

Odds

Georgia Southern is a big 8.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 7.5-point favorite.


The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

