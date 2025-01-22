Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 8-11, Georgia Southern 10-9

How To Watch

What to Know

After four games on the road, Georgia Southern is heading back home. They and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hill Convocation Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Eagles will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Georgia Southern beat Old Dominion 67-63.

Even though they won, Georgia Southern struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 77-64 to Marshall.

Georgia Southern now has a winning record of 10-9. As for Coastal Carolina, their loss dropped their record down to 8-11.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia Southern has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Georgia Southern barely slipped by Coastal Carolina in their previous meeting on Thursday, winning 88-87. Will Georgia Southern repeat their success, or does Coastal Carolina have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Georgia Southern is a 5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia Southern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Coastal Carolina.