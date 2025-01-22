Who's Playing
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Georgia Southern Eagles
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 8-11, Georgia Southern 10-9
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hill Convocation Center -- Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
What to Know
After four games on the road, Georgia Southern is heading back home. They and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hill Convocation Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Eagles will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Georgia Southern beat Old Dominion 67-63.
Even though they won, Georgia Southern struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.
Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 77-64 to Marshall.
Georgia Southern now has a winning record of 10-9. As for Coastal Carolina, their loss dropped their record down to 8-11.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia Southern has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Georgia Southern barely slipped by Coastal Carolina in their previous meeting on Thursday, winning 88-87. Will Georgia Southern repeat their success, or does Coastal Carolina have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Georgia Southern is a 5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 141.5 points.
Series History
Georgia Southern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Coastal Carolina.
- Jan 16, 2025 - Georgia Southern 88 vs. Coastal Carolina 87
- Feb 15, 2024 - Coastal Carolina 82 vs. Georgia Southern 75
- Jan 18, 2024 - Georgia Southern 73 vs. Coastal Carolina 70
- Feb 22, 2023 - Georgia Southern 76 vs. Coastal Carolina 68
- Dec 31, 2022 - Georgia Southern 73 vs. Coastal Carolina 64
- Mar 03, 2022 - Georgia Southern 70 vs. Coastal Carolina 64
- Feb 12, 2022 - Coastal Carolina 79 vs. Georgia Southern 58
- Jan 20, 2022 - Coastal Carolina 76 vs. Georgia Southern 72
- Feb 21, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 65 vs. Georgia Southern 55
- Jan 30, 2021 - Georgia Southern 61 vs. Coastal Carolina 58