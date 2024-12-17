Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 4-7, Georgia Southern 6-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hill Convocation Center -- Statesboro, Georgia

Hill Convocation Center -- Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles will take on the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at at Hill Convocation Center. The timing is sure in the Eagles' favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Bulldogs have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road.

Last Friday, Georgia Southern couldn't handle La. Tech and fell 77-63.

The losing side was boosted by Bradley Douglas, who went 8 for 14 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds. His performance made up for a slower match against VCU two weeks ago.

Even though they lost, Georgia Southern smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 14 offensive rebounds in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Gardner-Webb last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Queens by a score of 85-83. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Bulldogs have suffered since February 7th.

Georgia Southern's defeat dropped their record down to 6-5. As for Gardner-Webb, their loss dropped their record down to 4-7.

Going forward, Georgia Southern is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points.

Odds

Georgia Southern is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Gardner-Webb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.