Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Georgia State 9-8, Georgia Southern 3-15

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Georgia State Panthers and the Georgia Southern Eagles are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Hanner Fieldhouse. Georgia Southern does have the home-court advantage, but Georgia State is expected to win by three points.

After a string of three wins, Georgia State's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell 76-68 to the Mountaineers. Georgia State has struggled against App. State recently, as their match on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Thursday the Eagles sidestepped the Chanticleers for a 73-70 victory. The victory was just what Georgia Southern needed coming off of a 90-62 defeat in their prior game.

The Panthers' defeat dropped their record down to 9-8. As for the Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 3-15.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Georgia State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given Georgia State's sizeable advantage in that area, Georgia Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Georgia State against Georgia Southern when the teams last played on Saturday as the squad secured a 90-62 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Georgia State is a 3-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

Georgia State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Southern.