Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: James Madison 25-3, Georgia Southern 6-22

How To Watch

What to Know

Georgia Southern will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Hanner Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Georgia Southern can finally bid farewell to their six-game losing streak thanks to their game on Thursday. They walked away with an 84-76 win over the Bobcats.

In what's become a running theme this season, James Madison gave their fans yet another huge victory on Wednesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Thundering Herd 84-58 on the road. The victory was familiar territory for James Madison who now have seven in a row.

The Eagles' win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-22. As for the Dukes, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 25-3 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Georgia Southern have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.5 threes per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.6 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

James Madison and the Eagles pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, James Madison is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

Odds

James Madison is a big 11.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Dukes slightly, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

James Madison has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Georgia Southern.