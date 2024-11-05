Halftime Report

A win for Georgia Southern would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead N. Illinois 40-24.

If Georgia Southern keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, N. Illinois will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: N. Illinois 0-0, Georgia Southern 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The N. Illinois Huskies will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Georgia Southern Eagles. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Hanner Fieldhouse.

Looking back to last season, N. Illinois finished on the wrong side of .500 (11-20), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Georgia Southern finished 8-23.

N. Illinois is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 10-18 record against the spread.

Odds

Georgia Southern is a big 8.5-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.