Current Records: Southern Miss 6-6, Georgia Southern 0-12

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Georgia Southern Eagles at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Southern Miss found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a hard 89-72 fall against the Rebels.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Victor Iwuakor, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Georgia Southern, who are still winless after their 12th match. They took a 53-42 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles on Tuesday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Georgia Southern has scored all season.

The Golden Eagles' defeat dropped their record down to 6-6. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 0-12.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Southern Miss have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9 rebounds per game. Given Southern Miss' sizeable advantage in that area, Georgia Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Southern Miss was able to grind out a solid victory over Georgia Southern in their previous meeting back in February, winning 73-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Miss since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Southern Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.