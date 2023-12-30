Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Southern Miss 6-6, Georgia Southern 0-12

How To Watch

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Georgia Southern Eagles at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Southern Miss found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a hard 89-72 fall against the Rebels.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Victor Iwuakor, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Georgia Southern, who are still winless after their 12th match. They took a 53-42 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles last Tuesday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Georgia Southern has scored all season.

The Golden Eagles' defeat dropped their record down to 6-6. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 0-12.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Southern Miss have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9 rebounds per game. Given Southern Miss' sizeable advantage in that area, Georgia Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Southern Miss is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 2-7-1, while Georgia Southern is 2-10.

Odds

Southern Miss is a 3.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Southern Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.