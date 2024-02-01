Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Troy 13-8, Georgia Southern 5-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Troy has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hanner Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Troy has not done well against the Jaguars recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Trojans secured a 83-79 W over the Jaguars.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were able to grind out a solid victory over the Monarchs on Saturday, taking the game 76-70.

The Trojans' victory was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-8. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.5 points per game. As for the Eagles, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-16.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Troy have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given Troy's sizable advantage in that area, the Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Troy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Odds

Troy is a 5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Georgia Southern has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Troy.