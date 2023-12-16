Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: UNCW 7-2, Georgia Southern 0-10

How To Watch

What to Know

The UNCW Seahawks will head out on the road to face off against the Georgia Southern Eagles at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Georgia Southern does have the home-court advantage, but UNCW is expected to win by nine points.

UNCW scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 119-50 victory over the Cavaliers. That 119-50 margin sets a new team best for UNCW this season.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Georgia Southern, who are still winless after their tenth match. The game between the Eagles and the Volunteers on Tuesday wasn't a total blowout, but with the Eagles falling 74-56 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. Georgia Southern found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17.7% worse than the opposition.

Even though they lost, Georgia Southern were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Seahawks pushed their record up to 7-2 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 48 points. As for the Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UNCW just can't miss this season, having made 48.2% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've only made 39.3% of their shots per game this season. Given UNCW's sizeable advantage in that area, Georgia Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

UNCW is a big 9-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

