Who's Playing

Campbell @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Campbell 5-5; Georgia Southern 6-5

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Campbell Fighting Camels at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Campbell should still be riding high after a win, while Georgia Southern will be looking to regain their footing.

Georgia Southern was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 74-71 to the Morehead State Eagles.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for the Fighting Camels at home against the William Peace Pacers on Wednesday as the squad secured a 97-58 victory.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Georgia Southern is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 3-6 ATS, to cover the spread.

Georgia Southern is now 6-5 while Campbell sits at 5-5. Campbell is 0-4 after wins this season, and Georgia Southern is 3-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 2-point favorite against the Fighting Camels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Georgia Southern have won both of the games they've played against Campbell in the last eight years.