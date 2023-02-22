Who's Playing
Coastal Carolina @ Georgia Southern
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 11-17; Georgia Southern 14-15
What to Know
After a four-game homestand, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be on the road. The Chanticleers and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Coastal Carolina will be seeking to avenge the 73-64 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 31 of last year.
It was close but no cigar for Coastal Carolina as they fell 78-75 to the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, the game between Georgia Southern and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Georgia Southern falling 73-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Georgia Southern have won eight out of their last 13 games against Coastal Carolina.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Georgia Southern 73 vs. Coastal Carolina 64
- Mar 03, 2022 - Georgia Southern 70 vs. Coastal Carolina 64
- Feb 12, 2022 - Coastal Carolina 79 vs. Georgia Southern 58
- Jan 20, 2022 - Coastal Carolina 76 vs. Georgia Southern 72
- Feb 21, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 65 vs. Georgia Southern 55
- Jan 30, 2021 - Georgia Southern 61 vs. Coastal Carolina 58
- Jan 29, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 79 vs. Georgia Southern 62
- Feb 13, 2020 - Georgia Southern 79 vs. Coastal Carolina 69
- Jan 02, 2020 - Georgia Southern 70 vs. Coastal Carolina 67
- Feb 21, 2019 - Georgia Southern 79 vs. Coastal Carolina 74
- Jan 11, 2018 - Georgia Southern 77 vs. Coastal Carolina 66
- Feb 11, 2017 - Coastal Carolina 82 vs. Georgia Southern 70
- Jan 23, 2017 - Georgia Southern 91 vs. Coastal Carolina 80