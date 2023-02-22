Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 11-17; Georgia Southern 14-15

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be on the road. The Chanticleers and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Coastal Carolina will be seeking to avenge the 73-64 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 31 of last year.

It was close but no cigar for Coastal Carolina as they fell 78-75 to the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the game between Georgia Southern and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Georgia Southern falling 73-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

Series History

Georgia Southern have won eight out of their last 13 games against Coastal Carolina.