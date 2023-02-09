Who's Playing

James Madison @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: James Madison 17-8; Georgia Southern 12-13

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Georgia Southern Eagles are heading back home. The Eagles and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Georgia Southern will be seeking to avenge the 83-71 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 14th.

Georgia Southern was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 64-58 to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, James Madison beat the App. State Mountaineers 63-57 on Saturday.

Georgia Southern is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

James Madison's win lifted them to 17-8 while Georgia Southern's loss dropped them down to 12-13. We'll see if James Madison can repeat their recent success or if the Eagles bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Dukes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

James Madison won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.