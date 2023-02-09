Who's Playing
James Madison @ Georgia Southern
Current Records: James Madison 17-8; Georgia Southern 12-13
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Georgia Southern Eagles are heading back home. The Eagles and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Georgia Southern will be seeking to avenge the 83-71 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 14th.
Georgia Southern was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 64-58 to the Old Dominion Monarchs.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, James Madison beat the App. State Mountaineers 63-57 on Saturday.
Georgia Southern is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
James Madison's win lifted them to 17-8 while Georgia Southern's loss dropped them down to 12-13. We'll see if James Madison can repeat their recent success or if the Eagles bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Dukes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
James Madison won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Jan 14, 2023 - James Madison 83 vs. Georgia Southern 71