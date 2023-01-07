Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Old Dominion 9-6; Georgia Southern 10-6

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Old Dominion Monarchs are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Georgia Southern is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Eagles didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Marshall Thundering Herd on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 81-76 victory.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion came up short against the Troy Trojans on Thursday, falling 78-71.

Georgia Southern's win lifted them to 10-6 while Old Dominion's loss dropped them down to 9-6. We'll see if Georgia Southern can repeat their recent success or if Old Dominion bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.