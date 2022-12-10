Who's Playing

Wofford @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Wofford 6-4; Georgia Southern 5-4

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Wofford Terriers at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Georgia Southern was fully in charge on Wednesday, breezing past the Piedmont Lions 91-47 at home.

Meanwhile, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Wofford proved too difficult a challenge. The Terriers took their matchup against the Chanticleers 71-61.

Georgia Southern is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-4 ATS when expected to lose.

The wins brought Georgia Southern up to 5-4 and Wofford to 6-4. The Eagles are 2-2 after wins this year, Wofford 2-3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Terriers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wofford won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.