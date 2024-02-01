Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: App. State 17-4, Georgia State 9-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

App. State has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The App. State Mountaineers and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at GSU Convocation Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

The matchup between App. State and James Madison on Saturday hardly resembled the 59-55 effort from their previous meeting. The Mountaineers walked away with an 82-76 victory over the Dukes.

Meanwhile, Georgia State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of the Chanticleers by a score of 85-83. Georgia State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Mountaineers pushed their record up to 17-4 with that victory, which was their tenth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.4 points per game. As for the Panthers, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as App. State and Georgia State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. App. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

App. State beat Georgia State 76-68 in their previous matchup last Wednesday. The rematch might be a little tougher for App. State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

App. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia State.