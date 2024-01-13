Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Georgia Southern 2-14, Georgia State 8-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Georgia State Panthers and the Georgia Southern Eagles are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at GSU Convocation Center. Georgia State will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Last Thursday, the Panthers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Monarchs, taking the game 77-70.

Meanwhile, the Eagles came up short against the Thundering Herd on Wednesday and fell 79-74.

The Panthers have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 8-7 record this season. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 2-14.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Georgia State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3 rebounds per game. Given Georgia State's sizeable advantage in that area, Georgia Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only Georgia State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Georgia State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be Georgia Southern's 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-5 against the spread).

Odds

Georgia State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Georgia State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Southern.