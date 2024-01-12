Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Old Dominion after losing four in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Georgia State 45-33.

If Old Dominion keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-11 in no time. On the other hand, Georgia State will have to make due with a 7-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Old Dominion 4-11, Georgia State 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Georgia State is heading back home. The Georgia State Panthers and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at GSU Convocation Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Georgia State will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Saturday, the Panthers earned a 90-76 win over the Jaguars.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 90-75 bruising from the Red Wolves. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 117 points.

Old Dominion struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Arkansas State racked up 19 assists.

The Panthers' victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-7. As for the Monarchs, their defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-11.

Georgia State couldn't quite finish off Old Dominion in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 and fell 63-60. Can Georgia State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Georgia State is a solid 6-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Old Dominion has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Georgia State.