Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ Georgia State

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 1-2; Georgia State 2-1

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Georgia State Convocation Center. The Panthers will be strutting in after a win while Eastern Kentucky will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but on Tuesday Georgia State sidestepped the Mercer Bears for an 85-83 victory.

Meanwhile, the game between the Colonels and the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday was not particularly close, with Eastern Kentucky falling 87-69. Despite the loss, Eastern Kentucky got a solid performance out of Devontae Blanton, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten boards in addition to seven dimes.

Georgia State's win brought them up to 2-1 while Eastern Kentucky's loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 1-2. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers have only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the 30th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Colonels' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 34th most points per game in college basketball at 88.7.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.