Who's Playing

James Madison @ Georgia State

Current Records: James Madison 9-4; Georgia State 7-5

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Georgia State Convocation Center. The Dukes know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Georgia State likes a good challenge.

It looks like James Madison must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last Wednesday. They took a 107-100 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Coppin State Eagles.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard last week was the absolute smackdown Georgia State laid on the Toccoa Falls Eagles.

James Madison is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

James Madison is now 9-4 while the Panthers sit at 7-5. Georgia State is 2-4 after wins this season, and the Dukes are 3-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Dukes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.